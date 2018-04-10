Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out for Wednesday's season finale
Evans (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season finale against the Thunder.
Evans will finish the 2017-18 campaign missing the final 10 games of the season with a personal issue and it appears his time in Memphis is over. He'll be an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason and is slated for a sizable raise in his salary after pulling in just $3.29 million in his lone season with the Grizzlies. Across 52 games, Evans put together impressive averages of 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 30.8 minutes, all of which were upgrades from a season prior.
