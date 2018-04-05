Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out Friday vs. Pistons
Evans (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's tilt with the Kings.
Evans is still away from the team and at this point, it's safe to assume he won't be returning this season. With Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder) also out, look for Kobi Simmons and Marquis Teague to handle the point guard workload.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Remains away from team•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Not with team•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will remain away from team Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will not play Saturday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...