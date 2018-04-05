Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out Friday vs. Pistons

Evans (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's tilt with the Kings.

Evans is still away from the team and at this point, it's safe to assume he won't be returning this season. With Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder) also out, look for Kobi Simmons and Marquis Teague to handle the point guard workload.

