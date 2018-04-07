Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out Sunday vs. Detroit
Evans (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Evans remains away from the team and without a timetable for a return. Following Sunday's game, he'll have just two more games to make an appearance for the team before the end of the season.
