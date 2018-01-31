Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out through trade deadline

Evans has been ruled out through the Feb. 8 trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Evans has played extremely well this season, averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.1 three-pointers across 31.1 minutes. However, with the Grizzlies unlikely to make the playoffs, they'll try and capitalize on Evans' strong play and trade him prior to the deadline for some young assets or draft picks. For that reason, they'll avoid the injury risk of keeping Evans on the floor, so look for him to sit out until a deal is completed. With Mario Chalmers (hamstring) already out with an injury, the likes of Andrew Harrison, Wayne Selden and Ben McLemore should see big minutes in the backcourt.