Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out through trade deadline
Evans has been ruled out through the Feb. 8 trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Evans has played extremely well this season, averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.1 three-pointers across 31.1 minutes. However, with the Grizzlies unlikely to make the playoffs, they'll try and capitalize on Evans' strong play and trade him prior to the deadline for some young assets or draft picks. For that reason, they'll avoid the injury risk of keeping Evans on the floor, so look for him to sit out until a deal is completed. With Mario Chalmers (hamstring) already out with an injury, the likes of Andrew Harrison, Wayne Selden and Ben McLemore should see big minutes in the backcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 27 points in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Officially questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Practices Sunday, could play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out vs. Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...