Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out vs. Clippers
Evans (illness) will not play Friday against the Clippers.
An illness will keep Evans on the sideline for the second straight game, and the Grizzlies will also be without Ben McLemore, meaning Mario Chalmers, Andrew Harrison, Wayne Selden, Kobi Siimmons and Myke Henry could each see increased minutes, as was the case when Evans sat out Wednesday. Evans, who's been one the few bright spots for Memphis this season, should be considered questionable to play Monday against Phoenix.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Another gem in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Flirts with triple-double Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Modest scoring total in defeat•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...