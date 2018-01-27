Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out vs. Clippers

Evans (illness) will not play Friday against the Clippers.

An illness will keep Evans on the sideline for the second straight game, and the Grizzlies will also be without Ben McLemore, meaning Mario Chalmers, Andrew Harrison, Wayne Selden, Kobi Siimmons and Myke Henry could each see increased minutes, as was the case when Evans sat out Wednesday. Evans, who's been one the few bright spots for Memphis this season, should be considered questionable to play Monday against Phoenix.