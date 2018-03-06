Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out Wednesday vs. Bulls

Evans (rib) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Evans will be missing a seventh straight game with a right rib injury and the Grizzlies have yet to provide any sort of timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Memphis will also be without both Mario Chalmers (hamstring) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) for the next few games, which should mean guys like Kobi Simmons, Dillon Brooks, Wayne Selden and Myke Henry see added minutes in the backcourt. Evans' next shot to take the court will be Friday against the Jazz.