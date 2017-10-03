Play

Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out Wednesday vs. Sixers

Evans (head) will not play Wednesday against the Sixers, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Evans continues to deal with a migraine, which also kept him out of Monday's preseason opener. The veteran's next chance to take the court won't come until Monday in Atlanta.

