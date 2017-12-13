Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out with sore hip Wednesday

Evans is dealing with right hip soreness and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Evans reportedly experienced the discomfort during pregame warmups and the Grizzlies don't want to risk putting any additional strain on it, so he'll get the night off Wednesday. The fact that it's just soreness should mean it's nothing overly serious, though tentatively consider Evans questionable for Friday's matchup with the Hawks as well. With Evans sidelined, Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison should get the bulk of the work at point guard, with Dillon Brooks and Ben McLemore potentially seeing a few extra minutes in the backcourt as well.