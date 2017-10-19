Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Plays 20 minutes in team debut

Evans (ankle) registered 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in the Grizzlies' 103-91 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Evans was listed as questionable heading into the season opener with a right ankle injury, but he was cleared to make his Grizzlies debut after coming out of warmups no worse for the wear. With the Memphis head coach David Fizdale opening the season with Andrew Harrison and James Ennis as his starting wings, Evans was tasked with leading the second unit. Though he was able to reach double figures, Evans' production off the bench was overshadowed by rookie second-round pick Dillon Brooks, who erupted for 19 points in 29 minutes. Evans' healthy shot total still suggests that he'll likely maintain the highest usage of any bench player on the roster, which should allow him to carry value in deeper settings if he's able to avoid the injury bug.