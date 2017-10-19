Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Plays 20 minutes in team debut
Evans (ankle) registered 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in the Grizzlies' 103-91 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Evans was listed as questionable heading into the season opener with a right ankle injury, but he was cleared to make his Grizzlies debut after coming out of warmups no worse for the wear. With the Memphis head coach David Fizdale opening the season with Andrew Harrison and James Ennis as his starting wings, Evans was tasked with leading the second unit. Though he was able to reach double figures, Evans' production off the bench was overshadowed by rookie second-round pick Dillon Brooks, who erupted for 19 points in 29 minutes. Evans' healthy shot total still suggests that he'll likely maintain the highest usage of any bench player on the roster, which should allow him to carry value in deeper settings if he's able to avoid the injury bug.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for opener Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out Wednesday vs. Sixers•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Could miss Monday's opener with migraine•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Agrees to one-year deal with Grizzlies•
-
Kings' Tyreke Evans: Out with toe injury Wednesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....