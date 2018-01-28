Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Practices Sunday, could play Monday

Evans (illness) returned to practice Sunday and hopes to play in Monday's game against the Suns, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Evans has been battling an illness recently, missing the Grizzlies' last two games because of it. However, he's finally nearing a return to full strength and the fact that he was able to go through Sunday's practice bodes well for a return Monday. Evans' availability will likely depend on if he's able to build up enough stamina, so look for another update to be provided once he's had the chance to go through Monday's morning shootaround. A return from Evans would mean less minutes for the likes of Andrew Harrison, Wayne Selden and Mario Chalmers.