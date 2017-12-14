Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Friday
Evans (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Evans was a surprise scratch from Wednesday's game against the Wizards after experiencing some discomfort in his hip during pregame warmups. He'll once again be questionable ahead of Friday's contest and he may need to test out the hip during his pregame routine before a final decision is made on if he'll play. That means something may not come out until just before tip-off. If Evans can't give it a go, Mario Chalmers, Andrew Harrison and Ben McLemore would be tasked with additional ball-handling responsibility and minutes in the backcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out with sore hip Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 29 in overtime loss•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Late add to injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Fills box score in victory•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.