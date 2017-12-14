Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Friday

Evans (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Evans was a surprise scratch from Wednesday's game against the Wizards after experiencing some discomfort in his hip during pregame warmups. He'll once again be questionable ahead of Friday's contest and he may need to test out the hip during his pregame routine before a final decision is made on if he'll play. That means something may not come out until just before tip-off. If Evans can't give it a go, Mario Chalmers, Andrew Harrison and Ben McLemore would be tasked with additional ball-handling responsibility and minutes in the backcourt.