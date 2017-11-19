Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Monday

Evans is dealing with a right shoulder injury and is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Evans has been on an absolute tear to start this season, averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal across 15 games. However, it appears he may have picked up a shoulder injury during Saturday's game against the Rockets and is now in danger of being sidelined for the first time this season. Look for another update following the team's morning shootaround Monday, but if he ends up sitting out, Dillon Brooks and Ben McLemore would likely benefit with more minutes on the wing.