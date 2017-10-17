Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for opener Wednesday

Evans is dealing with a right ankle injury and is considered questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans.

Evans dealt with a migraine early on in the preseason, but this is the first we've heard of his ankle injury. The exact severity of it remains unclear, though the fact that he hasn't been ruled out yet is encouraging in itself. Look for his availability for Wednesday's opener to be updated following the team's morning shootaround. If Evans is cleared, he could see a decent workload considering Ben McLemore (foot) remains out for at least the next few weeks, while Wayne Selden (quad) will also be sidelined.