Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Wednesday
Evans is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Evans will likely receive treatment throughout the afternoon Wednesday before eventually testing out how he feels during pregame warmups. For that reason, we may not get final word on his availability until just prior to tip-off, which is set for an hour after lineup lock at 8:00PM ET. If Evans does play, he'll be a risky DFS option, so fantasy owners may want to avoid the situation. That said, if he is ultimately held out, Mario Chalmers, Andrew Harrison and Wayne Selden would all likely see increased minutes in the backcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Another gem in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Flirts with triple-double Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Modest scoring total in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 18 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Team-high 26 points in win•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...