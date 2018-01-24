Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Wednesday

Evans is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Evans will likely receive treatment throughout the afternoon Wednesday before eventually testing out how he feels during pregame warmups. For that reason, we may not get final word on his availability until just prior to tip-off, which is set for an hour after lineup lock at 8:00PM ET. If Evans does play, he'll be a risky DFS option, so fantasy owners may want to avoid the situation. That said, if he is ultimately held out, Mario Chalmers, Andrew Harrison and Wayne Selden would all likely see increased minutes in the backcourt.