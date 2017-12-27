Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Wednesday
Evans is dealing with a right knee injury and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
The Grizzlies are playing in the second night of a back-to-back set Wednesday, so Evans likely suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Suns. Considering the short break, there's certainly a chance Evans is held out, though look for him test out the knee during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Evans can't give it a go, Mario Chalmers, Kobi Simmons and Andrew Harrison would likely benefit with more minutes in the backcourt.
