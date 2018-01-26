Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable Friday vs. Clippers

Evans (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Clippers.

Evans missed Wednesday's contest with an illness, which has a possibility of carrying over into Friday. More information on his status should arrive after morning shootaround. If he's ultimately ruled out once more, Andrew Harrison, Mario Chalmers and Wayne Selden are all candidates to see additional ballhandling duties.

