Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable Saturday vs. Boston

Evans (hip) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Celtics.

Evans sat out Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a sore hip, though played Friday, posting 22 points in 30 minutes. It appears he may have aggravated the injury, however. If he ends up missing the contest or being limited, Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison would likely absorb the majority of the ballhandling duties.

