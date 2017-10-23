Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable with bruised knee
Evans is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a left knee contusion.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, which apparently occurred during Saturday's 111-101 victory over the Warriors. Evans had 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists in that contest, playing 23 minutes off the bench behind James Ennis and Aaron Harrison. If Evans is ultimately ruled out Monday, the Grizzlies would be especially shorthanded on the wing, meaning Chandler Parsons and rookie Dillon Brooks would be the top two options off the bench.
