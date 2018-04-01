Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Remains away from team
Evans (personal) remains away from the Grizzlies and will not play Saturday against the Trail Blazers.
Evans will miss a fourth straight contest as he continues to deal with personal matters away from the team. It's unclear when Evans will rejoin Memphis, leaving his status for the team's remaining five games up in the air. In the meantime, with Andrew Harrison (wrist) also sidelined, Mario Chalmers and Wayne Seldon should see some extended run in the backcourt.
