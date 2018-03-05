Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Remains out Monday

Evans (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs.

This will be Evans' sixth straight absence while he continues to nurse a rib injury. With Mario Chalmers (hamstring) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) also out, the Grizzlies will be suffering from a lack of backcourt depth Monday, which should result in more playing time for both Kobi Simmons and Wayne Selden. Evans remains without a clear timetable for a return.