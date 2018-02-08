Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Remains with Memphis after deadline

Evans remained with the Grizzlies following the passing of Thursday's 3 p.m. EST trade deadline, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

On an expiring contract and in the midst of his best season since his rookie campaign of 2009-10, Evans looked like a premium trade chip for the rebuilding Grizzlies leading up to the deadline. Memphis even chose to hold out the injury-prone veteran out for their past five games in order to avoid any setbacks on the health front prior to the deadline, but the team ultimately decided to hold onto Evans, likely with the intention of re-signing him to a contract extension before he hits free agency in July. While it remains to be seen if the two sides will be able to hammer out a deal, Evans should nonetheless take back his role as the team's top playmaker out of the backcourt. Look for him to reenter the starting five in the Grizzlies' next game Sunday against the Thunder, with big man Jarell Martin likely heading to the bench as a result.