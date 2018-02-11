Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Returns to starting lineup
Evans will re-join the starting lineup Sunday against the Thunder.
Evans was one of the hottest names on the trade market before Thursday's deadline, which led the Grizzlies to resting him the past five games as a way of assuring he would not get hurt. However, Evans remains in Memphis and will resume his regular role as starting shooting guard. He is averaging over 31 minutes a contest this season, expect a similar workload Sunday night.
