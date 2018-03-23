Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Returns to the tune of 16 points Thursday

Evans totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in Thursday's 140-79 loss to the Hornets.

After sitting the last two games for rest, Evans came back and played just 19 minutes, in large part due to the nature of the score in this game. Evans was productive with the minutes he got however, which is a good sign going forward as he ramps back up to 30-plus minutes.