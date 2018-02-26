Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out again Monday

Evans (ribs) will not play in Monday's game against the Celtics.

Evans was set to undergo an MRI on Sunday, but the results have not yet been reported. Regardless, Evans will miss his second straight game as he continues to nurse a rib injury. Without him, the Grizzlies may elect to throw out a bigger starting five yet again, which would put Dillon Brooks as the starting shooting guard for the second straight contest.

