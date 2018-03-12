Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Monday

Evans (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Monday will mark Evans' tenth consecutive missed game due to rib injury, as the veteran guard remains without a timetable. With Mario Chalmers (hamstring) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) also out, expect Memphis to once again lean heavily on the combination of Ben McLemore, Kobi Simmons, Wayne Selden and Xavier Rathan-Mayes in the backcourt.

