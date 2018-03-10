Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Saturday

Evans (ribs) will not play Saturday against the Mavericks.

Evans continues to nurse a rib injury, and Saturday will mark his ninth consecutive absence. With Mario Chalmers (hamstring), Mike Conley (heel) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) out as well, expect Memphis to once again lean heavily on the combination of Ben McLemore, Kobi Simmons, Wayne Selden and Xavier Rathan-Mayes in the backcourt.