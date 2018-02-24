Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Ruled out Saturday
Evans (ribs) will not play Saturday against the Heat.
Evans suffered a right rib injury in the second half of Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, forcing him out of the contest after 31 minutes of action. The severity of the injury is still unclear, but the Grizzlies are in no position to expect Evans to play through the injury, and he'll be joined in street clothes by Chandler Parsons and Wayne Selden. Expect Andrew Harrison and Ben McLemore to pick up increased minutes Saturday.
