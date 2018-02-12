Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Rusty in Sunday return
Evans accounted for 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 loss to the Thunder.
Evans was playing in his first game since Jan. 29, as the Grizzlies had held him out in the subsequent five contests while they explored potential trade options. The nine-year vet's shot was cleary off after his multi-game absence, although he was able to salvage his overall line to an extent with a near-perfect showing from the free-throw line. Now that he's likely shaken off some of the rust, Evans will look to get his production back up to normal levels against the Thunder next Wednesday.
