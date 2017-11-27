Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 18 off bench Sunday

Evans scored 18 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 98-88 loss to the Nets.

He continues to be the only reliable scoring option for the Grizzlies on their second unit, and Evans has now dropped at least 15 points in 12 of the last 13 games, averaging 20.2 points, 4.8 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over that stretch. Even with the team having dropped eight straight games, Evans' sixth-man role and consistent minutes have allowed him to maintain strong fantasy value.