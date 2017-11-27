Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 18 off bench Sunday
Evans scored 18 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 98-88 loss to the Nets.
He continues to be the only reliable scoring option for the Grizzlies on their second unit, and Evans has now dropped at least 15 points in 12 of the last 13 games, averaging 20.2 points, 4.8 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over that stretch. Even with the team having dropped eight straight games, Evans' sixth-man role and consistent minutes have allowed him to maintain strong fantasy value.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will play Monday vs. Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Enjoys another efficient offensive outing•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Evans drops 22 off the bench versus Houston•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 21 points Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 26 points off bench•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...