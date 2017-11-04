Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 20 points Saturday

Evans scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 113-104 win against the Clippers.

Evans followed up his Wednesday's 30 point performance with his second highest scoring performance of the season. In addition, Evans saw the floor for over 30 minutes for the third straight game. The Memphis guard has lined himself up behind Mike Conley as the first reserve guard off of the bench, offering up the possibility of more high-scoring performances from the bench.