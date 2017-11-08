Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 21 points Tuesday
Evans scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with two rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 win over the Trail Blazers.
Evans has established himself as a valuable fantasy option again as a member of the Grizzlies as he is averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.0 three-pointers in 27 minutes per game. The Grizzlies desperately need his scoring and play making ability off the bench, so expect him to continue to have a significant role.
