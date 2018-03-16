Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 25 points in return

Evans finished with 25 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in Thursday's 111-110 loss to Chicago.

Evans made his return from a 10-game absence and had an immediate impact on the game. He saw 32 minutes of playing time, a good indication that there are no concerns about his rib injury moving forward. There had been discussions that he could be shut down for the remainder of the season and owners are undoubtedly ecstatic that he came back with such gusto. Barring any late information, he should be good to go for Saturday's matchup with Denver.