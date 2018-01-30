Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 27 points in Monday's win
Evans exploded for 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Suns.
Evans sat out the last two games sick, but showed no ill effects. Whether he continues to come off the bench or not, Evans has established himself as the team's top playmaker (besides Marc Gasol) in the absence of Mike Conley (Achilles). Now that Conley has officially been ruled out for the remainder of 2017-18, the only things that are likely to slow Evans down are an injury or a trade.
