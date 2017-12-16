Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores game-high 22 in Friday's win

Evans scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 96-94 win over the Hawks.

He seemed none of the worse for wear after missing Wednesday's contest with a minor hip issue. Evans is enjoying his best season in a long time, seeing a much higher usage rate than expected due to Mike Conley's Achilles injury, and his 18.3 points per game would be best performance in that category since he was a 19-year-old rookie for the Kings in 2009-10.