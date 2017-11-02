Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores season-high 32 points in Wednesday's loss

Evans exploded for 32 points (13-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Magic.

Finishing with a season high in scoring, threes, steals, and minutes, Evans was unconscious from beyond the arc, and he stepped up and played very well with Mike Conley (Achilles) sidelined. Evans has burst onto the scene as a surprise Sixth Man of the Year candidate here in the early stages of 2017-18, scoring in double figures during seven of eight games. Offense has long been something that the Grizzlies needed outside of Conley and Marc Gasol, and Evans clearly looks revitalized in this his first year with Memphis.