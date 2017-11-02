Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores season-high 32 points in Wednesday's loss
Evans exploded for 32 points (13-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Magic.
Finishing with a season high in scoring, threes, steals, and minutes, Evans was unconscious from beyond the arc, and he stepped up and played very well with Mike Conley (Achilles) sidelined. Evans has burst onto the scene as a surprise Sixth Man of the Year candidate here in the early stages of 2017-18, scoring in double figures during seven of eight games. Offense has long been something that the Grizzlies needed outside of Conley and Marc Gasol, and Evans clearly looks revitalized in this his first year with Memphis.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Double-doubles in loss to Charlotte•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Continues solid start in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will play Monday vs. Rockets•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable with bruised knee•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Plays 20 minutes in team debut•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for opener Wednesday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.