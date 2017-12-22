Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores team-high 21 points Thursday

Evans scored 21 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with nine rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 97-95 loss to Phoenix.

In the month of December, Evans continues to add to his best offensive season since his rookie season of 2009-10. A night after shooting 4-of-16 from the floor for 10 points, the guard responded with a team-leading 23 points on Thursday. As a result, Evans is averaging 19.2 points in his last 11 games. As an added bonus, he added nine rebounds and five assists for a solid, all-around stat line against Phoenix. For the season, he is averaging 18.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists through 31 games. Evans looks to build upon Thursday's strong performance against the Clippers on Saturday.