Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores team-high 25 in loss

Evans posted 25 points (10-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Suns.

Evans continues to serve as the focal point of the Grizzlies' offense while Mike Conley (Achilles) remains out, as he's scored at least 22 points in five of the last six games. The nine-year veteran has also upped his production in both rebounds and assists during December, making him a valued multi-category contributor in all formats. Factoring in Tuesday's effort, he's averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 34.2 minutes in 13 contests during the month.