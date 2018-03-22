Play

Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Starting in return to lineup

Evans will start at point guard for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Evans was already cleared to play in Thursday's contest, so this is merely confirmation that he'll start as usual. The Grizzlies are set to be without fellow guard Andrew Harrison (wrist) Thursday, so Evans should be able to push for 30-plus minutes. Fantasy owners can feel comfortable getting Evans active and in lineups against the Hornets.

