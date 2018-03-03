Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Still sidelined Saturday

Evans (ribs) is out for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Evans will miss a fifth straight contest due to a rib injury. In his absence Saturday, Mario Chalmers and Kobi Simmons will likely handle the ball more often, while Dillon Brooks and Myke Henry could see more run on the wing.

