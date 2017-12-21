Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Struggles to find his shot
Evans totaled 10 points (4-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 97-84 loss to Golden State.
Evans turned in a poor performance Wednesday, finishing with just 10 points on 16 shots. He continues to see big minutes with Mike Conley (Achilles) out indefinitely and is producing at a corresponding level. He is more than likely a player that was taken from the waiver wire, and will undoubtedly be one of the pickups of the season. The Grizzlies travel to Phoenix for a favorable matchup against the Suns on Thursday, giving Evans the opportunity to have a nice bounce-back game.
