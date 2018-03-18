Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Struggles with shot Saturday
Evans scored 20 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go with three rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 101-94 win against Denver.
In his second game back in the lineup, Evans did follow up his 25 point performance on Thursday with another 20-point effort. However, the guard's shot was less than efficient in reaching the 20 point plateau. Shooting 6-of-19, Evans struggled from the floor to even reach 20 points in Saturday's win. On the plus side, he is back to dishing out a high volume of assists, tallying seven assists after compiling nine on Thursday.
