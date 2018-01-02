Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Team-high 26 points in win
Evans provided 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 win over the Kings.
Evans made the most of his modest minutes in the double-digit win, posting his fourth effort of at least 25 points in the last five contests. The 28-year-old closed out December by shooting at least 50.0 percent in three of those games as well, as he continues to see elevated usage with Mike Conley (Achilles) sidelined. Given his sizable offensive role, his fantasy stock projects to remain high even when the Conley returns to action.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with nine dimes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 32 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores team-high 25 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 30 points in loss•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.