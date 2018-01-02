Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Team-high 26 points in win

Evans provided 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 win over the Kings.

Evans made the most of his modest minutes in the double-digit win, posting his fourth effort of at least 25 points in the last five contests. The 28-year-old closed out December by shooting at least 50.0 percent in three of those games as well, as he continues to see elevated usage with Mike Conley (Achilles) sidelined. Given his sizable offensive role, his fantasy stock projects to remain high even when the Conley returns to action.