Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Team-high scoring total in defeat
Evans managed 26 points (10-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 102-100 loss to the Wizards.
Evans had seen a five-game streak of eclipsing the 20-point mark snapped in his most recent contest on Tuesday, but he comfortably exceeded the figure once again as the Grizzlies' leading scorer Friday. The nine-year veteran's shot was somewhat off, yet he managed to make for any inaccuracy through sheer volume. Evans' 24 shot attempts equaled a season high, while his 10 tries from behind the arc were his second-most of the campaign. Evans figures to continue serving as the team's most consistent offensive weapon not named Marc Gasol while Mike Conley (Achilles) remains sidelined.
