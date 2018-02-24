Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: To undergo MRI on Sunday

Evans (ribs), who is out for Saturday's contest against Miami, will undergo an MRI on Sunday, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Evans exited Friday's loss to the Cavaliers after 31 minutes due to a rib injury, which is apparently giving him enough discomfort to warrant an MRI. For Saturday's game and possibly beyond depending on the extent of his injury, Andrew Harrison and Ben McLemore are candidates to see expanded roles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories