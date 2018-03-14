Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Upgraded to questionable Thursday

Evans (rib) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Bulls.

Evans has missed the last 10 games due to a rib injury, but has been upgraded to questionable for the first time Thursday since originally going down. While that's certainly encouraging for his eventual status, Evans will still likely need to be reevaluated following the team's morning shootaround to determine if he'll be able to play. If Evans were to be cleared for a return, it's unclear if he'd immediately reclaim a starting role or come off the bench in a limited capacity. That said, Evans' potential return should mean less minutes for guys like Kobi Simmons, Wayne Selden and Ben McLemore.