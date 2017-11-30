Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will enter starting five Wednesday

Evans will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

The Grizzlies are absolutely ravaged by injuries, with the likes of Mario Chalmers (ankle), Mike Conley (Achilles), Chandler Parsons (knee) and Wayne Selden (quad) sitting out. That allows Evans to pick up the start and he should see a fairly heavy dose of time on the ball as one of the team's top healthy play makers. With the added responsibility, Evans should see a boost in value, though he was already having an extremely strong start to the season with averages of 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.4 minutes. Look for Evans to get all the minutes he can handle.