Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will not play Saturday
Evans will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Lakers for personal reasons, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
With the Grizzlies out of playoff contention Evans has been rested a bit recently, but it appears his absence Saturday will because of a personal issue instead. Andrew Harrison (wrist) would be the biggest beneficiary if he is cleared to play, but if he is not look for some combination of Mario Chalmers, Briante Weber, and Kobi Simmons to handle point guard duties. Evans next opportunity to suit up will be Monday's tilt against the Timberwolves.
