Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will not return Friday
Evans will not return to Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a rib injury.
The severity of the injury is not known at this time. The Grizzlies were pretty much out of the game when the team ultimately ruled Evans out, so they may just be exercising caution. His night will end with 15 points, 10 assists, and three triples across 31 minutes. His status for Saturday's matchup versus the Heat is seemingly up-in-the-air at this time.
