Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will play Monday vs. Blazers
Evans (shoulder) will play Monday against Portland, Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Evans had been nursing a right shoulder injury following Saturday's loss to Houston, but it was never considered overly serious and won't cost him any time. The 28-year-old has experienced a rebirth, of sorts, though the first month-plus of the season and is averaging 21.6 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in November (31.1 MPG).
