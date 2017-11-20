Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will play Monday vs. Blazers

Evans (shoulder) will play Monday against Portland, Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Evans had been nursing a right shoulder injury following Saturday's loss to Houston, but it was never considered overly serious and won't cost him any time. The 28-year-old has experienced a rebirth, of sorts, though the first month-plus of the season and is averaging 21.6 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in November (31.1 MPG).

