Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will play Monday vs. Rockets

Evans (knee) will play Monday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Evans was initially listed as questionable due to a bruised knee, but the issue was never all that serious, and he'll be cleared for his usual workload Monday. The veteran has been a steady presence off the bench through Memphis' first two games, registering 11 points in a win over the Pelicans and 12 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's win over Golden State.