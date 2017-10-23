Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will play Monday vs. Rockets
Evans (knee) will play Monday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Evans was initially listed as questionable due to a bruised knee, but the issue was never all that serious, and he'll be cleared for his usual workload Monday. The veteran has been a steady presence off the bench through Memphis' first two games, registering 11 points in a win over the Pelicans and 12 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's win over Golden State.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable with bruised knee•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Plays 20 minutes in team debut•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for opener Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out Wednesday vs. Sixers•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Could miss Monday's opener with migraine•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...